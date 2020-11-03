10 deputies, 70 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says 10 deputies along with 70 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The tests were conducted between October 28 and 30. Over 1521 inmates. deputies, civilians and contractors were tested during that time.
Officials say the number of inmates who have tested positive is approximately 6% of the jail’s 1,110 inmates while only 2% of the sheriff’s office 500 staff inmates tested positive.
The inmates who tested positive have been notified by medical staff and placed in quarantine, where they are being closely monitored and provided any needed medical care.
They have also been given an opportunity to notify their friends and family.
Officials say no inmates have required hospitalization due to COVID-19.
The staff members who tested positive are quarantining at home and have been directed to seek medical attention, if needed, until cleared by a physician to return to work.
he Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office’s full COVID-19 testing data is available on its website at vbso.net/coronavirus.
