10 deputies, 70 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says 10 deputies along with 70 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests were conducted between October 28 and 30. Over 1521 inmates. deputies, civilians and contractors were tested during that time.

Officials say the number of inmates who have tested positive is approximately 6% of the jail’s 1,110 inmates while only 2% of the sheriff’s office 500 staff inmates tested positive.

The inmates who tested positive have been notified by medical staff and placed in quarantine, where they are being closely monitored and provided any needed medical care.

They have also been given an opportunity to notify their friends and family.

Officials say no inmates have required hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The staff members who tested positive are quarantining at home and have been directed to seek medical attention, if needed, until cleared by a physician to return to work.

he Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office’s full COVID-19 testing data is available on its website at vbso.net/coronavirus.

Latest Posts