1 taken to hospital after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers said the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.