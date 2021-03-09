1 taken to hospital after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10