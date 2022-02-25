1 shot on Cape Ann Way in VB Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and injured Friday night on Cape Ann Way in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers confirmed the incident was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cape Ann Way.

Units were still on scene as of 10 p.m.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

