1 shot on Cape Ann Way in VB Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and injured Friday night on Cape Ann Way in Virginia Beach.
Dispatchers confirmed the incident was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cape Ann Way.
Units were still on scene as of 10 p.m.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.