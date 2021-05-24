1 resident displaced following housefire on Springhaven Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One resident was displaced following a housefire in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

According to Virginia Beach Fire officials, crews responded to the fire around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Springhaven Drive in the Castleton area of the city.

When they got to the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke and fire coming our of the back of the house.

Officials say the fire was marked under control at 8:12 p.m.

One resident was displaced following the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.