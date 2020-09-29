1 positive COVID-19 case at Birdneck Elementary in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person in the building at Birdneck Elementary in Virginia Beach has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials declined to give any details about who that person is or whether they’re teacher, staff or student.
“In keeping with health services recommendations, we are not releasing information about the individual,” a school spokeswoman said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
