Man suffering serious injuries following Windermere Court shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is suffering serious injuries following an early Sunday morning shooting in the Pembroke area of Virginia Beach.

According to reports, the shooting happened around 9:20 Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Windermere Court in Virginia Beach, however the incident initially occurred in the 700 block of Moraine Court.

Police say the person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details have been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.