VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. police were called to the 5800 block of Newtown Arch for the report of someone wounded by a gunshot. Police said the person’s injuries are not life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene show it happened at an apartment complex.

We are working to learn more about what led to the shooting and to get an update on the person’s condition.

