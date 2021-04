VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say one person was sent to the hospital following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 3:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of the person’s injuries and if there were other injuries reported following the crash.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.