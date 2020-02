VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following an accident in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Princess Anne Road around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Nightingale responded to the incident, police say. The extent of the injuries have not been released at the moment.

The intersection is currently closed according to reports.

No further details have been released. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.