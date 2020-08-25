1 person injured in shooting on Elderwood Court in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say the call reporting the shooting came in at 10:54 p.m. in the 300 block of Elderwood Court.

Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. saying officers were on the scene of a “possible gunshot wound.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking story.

Latest Posts: