VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Virginia Beach.
Dispatchers say the call reporting the shooting came in at 10:54 p.m. in the 300 block of Elderwood Court.
Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. saying officers were on the scene of a “possible gunshot wound.”
Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking story.
Latest Posts:
- 1 person injured in shooting on Elderwood Court in VB
- Social Security could run out by 2023 if Trump ends payroll tax, chief actuary finds
- Same-sex penguin couple welcomes baby chick after adopting and hatching an egg together
- FACT CHECK: Trump and GOP distort on health care, vote fraud, Biden tax plan
- Richmond City jail reports COVID-19 uptick: 103 inmates, 6 staff test positive