1 person injured in shooting on Elderwood Court in VB

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say the call reporting the shooting came in at 10:54 p.m. in the 300 block of Elderwood Court.

Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. saying officers were on the scene of a “possible gunshot wound.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking story.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10