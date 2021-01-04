1 person injured in shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near Virginia Wesleyan University.

Police say it happened near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and University Ave. Dispatchers got the call just after 2:30 p.m.

One person was injured, but no other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10