1 person injured in shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near Virginia Wesleyan University.
Police say it happened near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and University Ave. Dispatchers got the call just after 2:30 p.m.
One person was injured, but no other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.
