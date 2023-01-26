VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile has been injured following a shooting Thursday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach Police said.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:03 p.m. in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent. Police say there is one victim who is believed the have non life-threatening injuries.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and VBPD is asking people to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.