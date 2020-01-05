Police: 1 person found dead following Summit Arch shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say one person has died following a shooting in Virginia Beach late Sunday morning.
Officials say they received a call for a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Summit Arch in the Bayside neighborhood area of Virginia Beach around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
When officers got to the scene, they say they found a deceased adult.
Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
No further information has been released at the moment.
