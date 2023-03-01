VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Red Roof Inn in Virginia Beach overnight.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Ballard Court, near Greenwich Road and Newtown Road.

At this time, police say there is no suspect in custody.

10 On Your Side crew at the scene reports that officers appear to be focusing their investigation on the second level of the hotel.

According to the gun violence archive, this would make the 6th deadly shooting in Virginia Beach this year.

Residents and motorists in the area are advised to expect a heavy police presence while police continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY Photo – KaMaria Braye WAVY Photo – KaMaria Braye