VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:42 p.m. in the 4800 block of Peachcreek Lane in Virginia Beach.

The man was transported to a local hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

VBPD Investigating a shooting in the 4800 block of Peach Creek Lane. 1 adult victim has been transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are actively working this incident, more to follow as information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 20, 2021

