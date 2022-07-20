VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say one man was killed and another was injured following a shooting in Virginia Beach early Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia Beach Police, they received a Shot Spotter Alert around 12:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to a local hospital.

One victim later died at the hospital from his injuries. He was identified as 19-year-old Jakhari Hall of Virginia Beach.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered non life-threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

