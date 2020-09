VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are on the scene of a stabbing that happened Friday night leaving one with injuries.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. for the incident in the 4200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officials say that one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.