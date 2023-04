VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured in a shooting on 22nd and Atlantic Avenue on Saturday night.

On April 29, Virginia Beach police tweeted around 11 p.m. they were investigating a shooting incident.

Police say one person has been transported to a local hospital.

2100 to 2300 block is currently closed to traffic, police ask everyone to avoid the area.

VBPD Is investigating a shooting at 22nd & Atlantic, unrelated to SITW. One victim has been transported to a local hospital. This is an active investigation & there is a heavy police presence. 2100 to 2300 block is currently closed to vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VUTC2MwBOg — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) April 30, 2023

This incident is currently under investigation by Virginia Beach Police Department.