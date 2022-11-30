VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane.
Police say one person has been transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
