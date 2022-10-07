VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is injured and one person is in custody following a shooting Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in just after 3:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. Police say one victim has sustained non life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody and investigators are working to ID additional individuals involved, police say.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.