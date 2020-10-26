1 in custody after cyclist injured in hit-and-run in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police said one person was taken into custody following a hit-and-run involving a cyclist Monday.
Police said a car hit the cyclist around 1:39 p.m. Monday near Pacific Avenue and 14th Street in Virginia Beach then left the scene.
One person was in custody as of 2:45 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.
The cyclist’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police did not release additional details.
