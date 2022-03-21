VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital with minor burns after three sheds caught fire on Head River Road Monday.

The fire was reported at 6:09 p.m. in the 3200 block of Head River Road.

Firefighters arrived and found three outside storage sheds and the surrounding grass that had burned.

One adult was taken to a hospital with minor burns. There were no other injuries reported to firefighters or pets, officials said.

No one was displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, fire officials said.