VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday at a townhouse in the 4500 block of Greenlaw Drive in the Indian Lakes section of the city.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire. The fire was under control around 8:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, however, one resident was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.