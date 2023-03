Fire on Birch Lake Road in Virginia Beach on March 1. (Photo Courtesy: VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire in Virginia Beach has left one man displaced and three cats dead.

On March 1, around 2:06 p.m. the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Birch Lake Road in reference to an apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the kitchen of the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.