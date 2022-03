VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person is dead following a crash in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Upton Drive and Nimmo Parkway.

Police say the occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash.