VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say a pedestrian involved in the crash has died.

The road will be closed off for an extended period of time and police are asking people to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.