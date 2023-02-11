VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a shooting that left one person dead on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach.

Police say the person of interest is in custody, there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community at this time.

There’s a heavy police presence at the scene and police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information has been released.