VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 4700 block of Northampton Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Northampton Boulevard when it left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.

The driver of the motorcycle, Charles Payne, Jr., 61, died at the scene.

The VBPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the deadly crash. Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the incident should contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606