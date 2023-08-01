A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a deadly crash on Taylor Farms Road near the Forbes Candies Plant.

Police say a commercial vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday just before 1:30 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS crews.

The 1300 block of Taylor Farms Road between London Bridge Road and Squadron Court is temporarily closed while police investigate the fatal accident.

Officials say detours are in place but ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

