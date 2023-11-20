VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a crash on Baxter Road in Virginia Beach.

On Friday, Nov. 17 just after 6:30 p.m., Virginia Beach police were called to the intersection of Baxter Road and Kenley Road for a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist, 42-year-old Shawn Martin of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle hit a Honda Accord at the intersection. The impact caused the Honda to hit a Nissan stopped at a traffic light.

This incident is currently under investigation by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.