VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say Michael (Norah) Horwitz, 35, is facing charges in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Wren Place.

Officers found Dr. Abbey Horwitz, 68, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Dr. Horwitz was pronounced dead by EMS at 9:13 a.m.

Horwitz is being held at the Virginia Beach Jail on charges of second degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Horwitz is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 5.

One neighbor, who declined to be on camera, said the emergency response to the home was immediate and large.

“…multiple police cars, fire, ambulances, forensics. Within a 10 minute period I saw 15 or 20 emergency vehicles,” he said.

The elder Horwitz was a known dentist in the area as well as a prominent figure in the Jewish community.

A sign on the door of his practice in Great Neck Square reads “it is with a heavy heart we will be closed to mourn the passing of our beloved Abbey.”

Dr. Horwitz was President of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side they didn’t know the family, but are shocked this happened so close to home.

“Typically you hear something like that and it’s an elderly somebody that’s passed away or sick, but we don’t hear about homicides going around here much.”

One man says in all his years living there, he could’ve never imagined a tragedy like this.

“…been in this neighborhood since 1990. It’s just not something you hear about much around here.”

WAVY is working to learn more about the investigation.

