VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said one person died in a crash in Virginia Beach Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 1900 block of London Bridge Road, Virginia Beach police tweeted Friday. The crash was at the intersection of Harpers Road.

Fatal crash on London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach March 4, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 7:37 p.m.

The road was closed for the investigation as of the time of the tweet. The Fatal Crash Team was on the scene as well.