1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries following triple shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a triple shooting in Virginia Beach that took the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting incident came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.

When police got to the scene, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the scene is still very active. There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

