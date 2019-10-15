1 adult, 3 children displaced following apartment fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced after a fire in Virginia Beach early Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Fire officials, the call came in at around 2:45 p.m. for a multifamily fire at the Aden Park Apartments in the 400 block of Spring Court.

Officials say the fire was under control at 3 o’clock that afternoon.

One adult and three children were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.