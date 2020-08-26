Virginia Beach woman dies in crash on Northern Neck

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman died after crashing Wednesday night in Northumberland County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Route 615 (Carlson Road), about a half mile west of Route 200 (Jessie Dupont Memorial Highway).

The driver, 26-year-old Heaven K. Mcquillen, was heading west on Route 615 when she ran off the road into a ditch, overturning in the process, police say. She was taken to Rappahannock General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police say she was not wearing her seat belt at the time. The crash is still under investigation.

