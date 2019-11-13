Virginia Beach urges residents to get involved during Homelessness Awareness Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is asking its residents to get involved during Homelessness Awareness Week by donating, volunteering and participating in educational events.

The city sent out a news release Tuesday detailing different ways people can get involved in the fight against homelessness, especially during Homelessness Awareness Week, which is Nov. 16-24.

Those events and programs include:

Nov. 16-24: Give the Gift of Warmth Donation Drive . The drive collects adult and children’s winter items such as sweatshirts/pants, hats/beanies, gloves and scarves, hand warmers and lip balm. Items can be donated at any Virginia Beach community recreation center.

. The drive collects adult and children’s winter items such as sweatshirts/pants, hats/beanies, gloves and scarves, hand warmers and lip balm. Items can be donated at any Virginia Beach community recreation center. Nov. 19: Free movie showing and panel discussion on homelessness . The film will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. A panel discussion will follow with panelists including Karen Gratton, the City’s homeless outreach team lead; Eva Poole, director of Virginia Beach Public Library; Master Police Officer Greg O’Hara with the Virginia Beach Police Department; Dallas Stamper, executive director of local nonprofit PIN Ministry; and Robby Rockey, executive director of administration and operations at The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church.

. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. A panel discussion will follow with panelists including Karen Gratton, the City’s homeless outreach team lead; Eva Poole, director of Virginia Beach Public Library; Master Police Officer Greg O’Hara with the Virginia Beach Police Department; Dallas Stamper, executive director of local nonprofit PIN Ministry; and Robby Rockey, executive director of administration and operations at The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church. Jan. 23: Point-in-Time Count. Volunteers will head out on the streets to help count the number of people living through homelessness. Volunteers will also give those who are homeless a survey.

The January 2019 Point-in-Time Count found 260 people who were living through homelessness.

“However, since families and individuals experience housing crises and move in and out of homelessness on an ongoing basis for many different reasons, the scope of the homelessness issue and number of people in need are much greater,” the city wrote in the news release.

For more information, visit the Virginia Beach website.