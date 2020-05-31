Virginia Beach Tragedy: Remembering, one-year later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One year ago today, Jason Nixon’s life was turned upside down when his wife Kate became one of 12 gunned down by a fellow city employee.

“I was talking to her at 3:42 p.m. about what we were having for dinner that night.”

He would talk to her one more time as the shooting was unfolding, and when he called back — there was no answer, and Kate was gone.

It was a day just like any other for Jason Nixon, but on that day just after 4 p.m., the Nixon family and the lives of 11 other families would change forever.

“This was an absolute tragedy that happened in our city,” says Robert Plumeri who was in attendance with his fellow members of the U.S. Flag Runners Virginia Division.

On that day we all said that something like this could never happen here and yet, it did.

Lives lost. Still fresh. Still stings. Still forever.

“This is where I grew up. This is something that doesn’t happen here. You hear about this everywhere else,” said Zachary Adkins who is also with the Flag Runners.

Plumeri adds, “For something like this to happen here, it’s sad for all of us.”

Jason said this of his wife, “Kate was a huge advocate for the community, and to see the community respond with such respect towards Kate, it means a lot to us.”

“Everyone knew her as a kind generous person, and she was strong-hearted,” said Morgan, Kate’s 14-year-old daughter.

There was a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m. to mark when the shots rang out in Municipal Building Building 2.

A stirring rendition of Amazing Grace echoed through the 200 people who were gathered in memory of the tragedy.

The song was played by the Tidewater Pipes and Drums’ Jeff Christman and his grandson Charlie Gallion. Chris Rapp, who was one of the 12, was a public works engineer and a member of the group.

Additional coverage on the mass shootings can be found here.

