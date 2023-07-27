VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A teen from Virginia Beach is being recognized for her work fighting hunger in the community.

Natalia de los Ríos began Food Rescue U.S. Virginia Beach with her mom Sandra while she was in high school, one month before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They pick up excess food that would otherwise go to waste and redistribute it to those in need. Since then, they have worked to redistribute about 2.5 million pounds of food.

“It’s like trying to put a Band-Aid on the immediate fix for food insecurity and food waste and to make sure people get food that same day that might have gone to waste,” Natalia said.

In this Community Chat, host Sarah Goode speaks with Natalia about her non-profit organization Food Rescue U.S. Virginia Beach. They also discuss raising your voice as a young person in the community. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Natalia is a recent graduate of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach. She’s on a mission to fix the food waste problem that exists now and help change policy to make it better for the future.

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation named Natalia one of their 2023 Stephen J. Brady Hunger Scholars. As a part of the award, she received a grant of $5,000 to continue her work.

Founder, Natalia de los Ríos. Photo courtesy of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.

Natalia and Sandra’s Food Rescue branch works to fill the gap between tossing out good food and feeding people that need it. It works through partnerships with local food donors and social service agencies. A sentiment it has is to fill plates, not landfills.

It’s a distribution issue. It’s about finding ways to help restaurants, grocery stores, and farms giveaway goods that would probably go in the trash.

Photo courtesy: Natalia de los Ríos.

She offers examples. They partner with local farms. They might not have money, staff, or means to transport the food. They have partners to help receive it and distribute them about 30 minutes away to food apartheid areas, or food deserts, where grocery stores might be difficult to get to.

Local farm goods being redistributed. Photo courtesy Natalia de los Ríos.

Or, they take 100 sandwiches, or 100 bagels from local shops that cannot be sold, but are still in perfect condition to eat.

“We’re there to pick up food and make sure it’s going to people not to the landfill because we put so many resources and time and effort, all this stuff to create this food. But, 40% goes to a landfill. But, it should be going to the community, to the people that need it.”

Volunteers working with Food Rescue U.S. Virginia Beach. Photo courtesy Natalia de los Ríos.

Another issue that works against food waste — best by dates.

“Best by dates and use by dates all these labeling dates cause confusion with consumers, businesses, and organizations. It is a big thing Virginia could change,” said Natalia.

She wants the state to standardize their policy, and make it better across the board.

Photo courtesy: Natalia de los Ríos.

Her work does not stop on the ground, but continues in government. Natalia speaks to lawmakers and helps develop bills to make foundational changes. She says policy is really where you can change the problems, and make long-term solutions.

For teens looking to get involved in a community issue, Natalia says to jump in. Find organizations that you are passionate in and start making connections. Cold calling and emailing people that could be resources. She says don’t be afraid to reach out to lawmakers to work toward policy changes.

Watch the full conversation above to hear more about food waste and fighting for causes in your area.