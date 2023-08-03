VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Twenty-four dogs and puppies have made it to the Virginia Beach SPCA from rural Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mandi Kowaleski, marketing and communications director from the Virginia Beach SPCA, they came from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control, which, as many animal shelters in the deep south, is facing overcrowding and extreme heat.

The Bissell Pet Foundation coordinated the efforts, and the VBSPCA was one of several shelters to receive animals Tuesday, with 12 adult dogs and 12 puppies coming.

(Video – Virginia Beach SPCA)

Kowaleski said the animals have settled into their kennels and will be available for adoption in the coming days and weeks. They will appear in the Adoptable Animals section of its website when they are ready for forever homes.

Want to help?

If you would like to help, you can make a donation to the Virginia Beach SPCA.