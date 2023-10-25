VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is donating protective vests to assist in the fight against terrorism in Israel and Palestine, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 17, Attorney General Miyares sent a letter to the 123 Virginia sheriff’s offices to donate expired or excess law enforcement gear. 11 boxes of surplus protective vests are being donated by the VBSO, totaling 63 Molle vests, which provide protection and carry gear.

The expired vests are past the manufacturer’s recommended use, but can still be used, the VBSO said.

Courtesy: VBSO Courtesy: VBSO Courtesy: VBSO

“While I’m aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded,” Miyares wrote, in the letter. “If you have excess law enforcement protective equipment, my office will collect them, and ship it to the Israel Defense Forces.”

Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb worked with the VBSO Uniform Shop to collect surplus gear, officials said.

“We are more than willing and able to donate this equipment to Attorney General Miyares for use by the Israeli military,” Holcomb said, in a release. “We will do whatever we can to help our friends in the Middle East combat and crush terrorism wherever it arises.”