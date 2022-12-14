VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants feedback from residents on city programs, services and priorities and has mailed out a survey to a random selection of them.

Residents who received the survey are asked to complete it by Dec. 28. It said “the time invested in this survey will influence decisions made about city programs and services.”

The city has contracted with ETC Institute to administer the survey, which includes some standardized questions it uses in other communities to allow Virginia Beach to benchmark itself against average ratings in other communities.

Some questions were developed specifically for Virginia Beach to get insight from residents on issues that impact the community.

Only residents randomly selected to get an invitation will be able to respond to the survey. The city said this is to ensure it hears “from a diverse range of residents and so the survey data will be statistically viable.”

ETC Institute will monitor the survey distribution to make sure it reasonably reflects the city’s demographic composition regarding age, geographic dispersion, race, gender and other factors.

The data will be compiled and later presented to the city in early 2023. Survey results will also be made public on the city’s website. All individual responses will stay confidential, according to the city.