VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach school principal has been placed on administrative leave while facing charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Joel Guldenschuh served as principal at the Old Donation School since at least the beginning of the school year in August.

The alleged offense occurred at a neighbor’s Halloween event at the end of October. Guldenschuh was passing by a woman in the kitchen when he reached under her dress and fondled her, the victim said. He then attempted to tell the woman’s husband he only brushed by her on accident.

The victim said she wanted to pursue criminal charges and file a protective order in court documents. Guldenschuh’s facing a single charge of misdemeanor assault, amended from the original charge of sexual battery.

“The School Board and School Division were informed of the charges against Mr. Guldenschuh shortly after the incident,” VBPS public relations coordinator Julie Braley told WAVY in a statement. “The incident does not involve the School Division, but in accordance with School Board Policy 4-17, Mr. Guldenschuh was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.“