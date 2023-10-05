VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach school bus driver has been fired and is facing charges after allegedly selling drugs to students.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the parent of a Virginia Beach student found their child unconscious with signs of drug use Sept 4. The student was rushed to the hospital because the parent suspected they had ingested fentanyl (the student told them it was “shrooms”).

When the parent went through the child’s phone, they uncovered text messages with a “Mr. Mike” that included conversations about providing the student and others with alcohol and nicotine vapes.

Police were able to match the number from the texts with that of Michael Gunther, the driver of Bus 353, which ferries students to and from Kellam High School five days per week.

According to court documents, Gunther has been employed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools since 2018.

He was arrested and has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to VBPD.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent this message out following an inquiry by 10 On Your Side:

We want to make you aware that a bus driver was arrested today by the Virginia Beach Police Department for alleged misconduct. You may hear about this in the media, however, at this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and as such do not have additional information. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values and we will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. Know that the staff member is no longer employed with VBCPS. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students. We appreciate your continued support.