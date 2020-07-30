Virginia Beach ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ half marathon series canceled due to updated COVID-19 restrictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach announced that the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon is canceled as per the updated phase 3 restrictions in the latest executive order signed by Governor Ralph Northam.

The series that included a 13.1 half marathon, 5K, and 1-mile race was scheduled for Labor Day weekend running on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6.

The new order states that throughout Hampton Roads, alcohol sales stop at 10 p.m., restaurants close by midnight at 50% capacity, and indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

“We are working diligently on all potential options and further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible. Participants that are registered for the event will receive an email with further details,” officials said in a statement released on Thursday.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our participants for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional event experience in the future.”

For more information visit runrocknroll.com.

