VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – You can give back to veterans and their family members at a Virginia Beach restaurant this weekend.

Warriors Taphouse and the law office Paulson and Paulson are holding an auction on Sunday and golf tournament on Monday.

Proceeds go to the nonprofit “Tunnels to Towers,” which provides mortgage-free homes to first responders and Gold Star families.

One of the items being auctioned off is a ride in an L-39 jet. It’s with David Culler, a retired naval aviator and former commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk. He’s now a co-founder of Warriors Taphouse, and has made it his mission to give back.

“I think we all have to remember that, you know, there’s folks that are out there every day, we can see them in uniform, we will see them at the airshow this weekend, you’ll see them flying in airplanes,” said Culler. “They’re putting their lives on the line for our country every single day and the auction is so special because we’re trying to honor those who have either lost their lives or have mental and physical challenges in their families.”

Their goal is to raise $200,000 to give to a local Gold Star family, to provide them with a mortgage-free home.

Other items being auctioned off include art created by James Hintzke, who is a retired Navy SEAL, and his team at Valhalla’s Forge.

The auction is Sunday night from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at night at Warriors Taphouse on General Booth Boulevard. You can learn more by clicking here.

The golf tournament is Monday. You can learn more here.