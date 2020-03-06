Virginia Beach residents concerned about speeding, say road used as cut though to Little Creek

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in a Virginia Beach neighborhood say speeding on their street has been all too common the past couple of years.

This is on Jack Frost Road and Horseshoe Bend. That’s located right off of Northampton Blvd., which sees heavy delays in the morning from people heading to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

Abby Balderson lives on Jack Frost and says for years, drivers have been using it as a cut through to the base — but doing so unsafely.

“On Jack Frost Road, It seems to be a cut through for the military base as well as when there’s a lot of traffic on Northampton Blvd,” Balderson said. “It’s a 25 mile per hour street and people are going 35, 45, and even 50 mile per hour.”

The Virginia Beach Police Department said 15 citations have been issued just at the 1900 block, where Balderson lives, in the last five years.

She moved into her home eight years ago with her family with hopes it would be a place for her children to enjoy.

“That’s one of the reasons we bought the house … was for the nice quiet neighborhood with the big lots and an area to be able to play and go visit your friends, but when traffic is so bad, we won’t let our kids play in the front yard,” she said.

She’s taking matters into her own hands.

“So, I put up this sign, drive like your kids live here in hopes that people slow down,” she said.

Officials with the City of Virginia Beach said they would be happy to work with residents to come out with a solution.

