VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian.

Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.

Virginia Beach was seeing nearly 30 mph gusts Friday morning, but may see a few to 50 mph or so at the coast.

The flags at the Oceanfront was flapping in the wind Friday, WAVY’s KaMaria Braye reported.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works said crews were out Friday checking for damages and flood-prone trouble spots. High tide for Friday afternoon is expected to be around 1 p.m.

