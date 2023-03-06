VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach police officer is being charged with misdemeanor assault from a use of force incident.

On March 6, Jemarr Mosely Jr. a Virginia Beach police officer was charged with misdemeanor assault.

On February 9, a use of force incident happened between Mosley and another individual on the 1000 block of First Colonial Road.

The incident started a standard use of force investigation and led to the VBPD Detective Bureau taking control and opening a criminal investigation.

The Detective Bureau and the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney concluded that criminal charges were warranted.

Mosely has been employed with VBPD since 2021. His law authority has been suspended and he is currently on administrative assignment.

“Upon the review of the facts surrounding this incident, it is my assessment that our officer used a level of force that was neither reasonable nor necessary and that he strayed outside of his oath of responsibility and training. I applaud the officers who immediately stepped in to intervene,” said Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate. “I take no pleasure in the fact that this officer faces criminal charges, but it is vital that we hold our profession accountable for misconduct.”