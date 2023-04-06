VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive, near Newtown Road and Baker Road. Police say no victims were located at the scene, but many homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Police say four potential victims walked into a nearby hospital with non life-threatening.

At this time, we are still working to obtain information about the victim(s) and the severity of injuries.

There is no additional information to release at this time.