VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) announced a new fall festival coming to Mount Trashmore Park.

The free event called Autumn in the Air is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon until 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, interactive exhibits, a beer garden, and a four-band musical lineup, including Grammy Award winning Indie Folk musician Chance McCoy. The afternoon will also be filled filled with activities like pumpkin bowling, axe throwing, a petting zoo, inflatables, and a 24-foot climbing wall.

“We are excited to bring a free festival to Mount Trashmore and host a record number of activities for visitors of all ages,” said Michael Kirschman, director of VBPR.

Experience Treetopia and Mount-Trash-S’MORE station to learn about the importance of native plants through educational displays from Park & Landscape Services, Bee City USA, Tree Stewards, and camping presentations from outdoor retailer REI.

For more information, including the complete schedule of events, visit virginiabeach.gov/aita.